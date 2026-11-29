[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Jang-eon, CEO of Liveworks Company, who was part of Shinhwa’s heyday, has died at 53.

Star News reported on Nov. 29 that Lee died recently. Singers and music industry figures who had known him for many years were mourning the sudden news of his death.

Lee was a music producer who supported Shinhwa, South Korea’s longest-running idol group, for many years.

Lee served as director of the production division at Good Entertainment, Shinhwa’s former agency, before going independent and founding Liveworks Company in 2009. That year, he signed an exclusive contract with Shin Hye-sung and later managed Shinhwa members Lee Min-woo, Kim Dong-wan and Jun Jin, building close relationships with them.

Lee joined the board of Shinhwa Company in 2011. The company was established with direct investments from Shinhwa’s members. He later helped the group end its hiatus during the members’ military service, return as a full group and enjoy a second heyday.

Lee also worked in music content production and talent discovery, in addition to artist management. In 2016, he took part in co-producing Mnet’s boy group audition program “BOYS24.” Solo singer Gyubin, who debuted in 2024, was also with Liveworks Company until recently.

Lee spent many years in the music industry and served as a steadfast supporter of artists, making his death at 53 all the more saddening.

Lee’s wake is being held in Room 102 of the funeral hall at Konkuk University Medical Center in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. The funeral procession is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 1, and the burial site is Jeju Island.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.