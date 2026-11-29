[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Jang-hoon visited a matchmaking agency on “My Little Old Boy.”

The Nov. 29 episode of SBS’s “My Little Old Boy” featured Kim Jang-hoon and Young Tak visiting a matchmaking agency.

Kim Jang-hoon met with the agency's representative and asked, "I'm 64. Do people around my age come here too?" The representative said, "Of course, but almost none are marrying for the first time." Kim was pleased to become the agency's "oldest first-time-marriage client," saying, "I like being the best at everything."

Kim Jang-hoon worried, asking, "Is it okay that my hair is long?" The representative said, "Most people in your age group don't have much hair, Mr. Jang-hoon, so long hair is much more appealing than being bald."

Young Tak asked, "Who would be better: someone with about 30 million won in assets right now but the ability and vision to work hard, or someone with about 1 billion won in total assets who doesn't work?" The representative chose the latter. Kim Jang-hoon admitted, "I'm the one whose entire fortune is that 30 million won," and the representative looked flustered, drawing laughter. Kim explained, "I had 33 million won left. I had 30 million won in a rent deposit, and I received a 30 million won payout today. So, about 63 million won." The representative said, "Given your current situation, I don't think finding a match will be easy."

Kim Jang-hoon asked what grade he would receive at the matchmaking agency. The representative said they did not assign grades based on clients' qualifications, but that they had different programs. Asked what kind of partner he wanted, Kim said, "I'm Christian, but as long as she's not in a cult, that's fine. My mother says she should be Christian, but I'm the one getting married, so I don't mind whether she's Buddhist or Catholic."

Kim Jang-hoon, who said he was open to all kinds of criteria, said, "I don't care what kind of job she has. I'd like her to be someone who has a job of her own."

But Kim said he did have one requirement: “She needs to have a driver’s license and a car. I don’t have a license. It wasn’t revoked; I never got one in the first place.” The representative said, “I thought you’d gotten into trouble and lost your license.” Kim replied, “When I took the written test, everyone laughed. They thought it had been revoked. I guess that’s the image I have. If my girlfriend drives, I’d like to sit beside her and pour her tea.” His comment drew laughter.

The representative asked the long-haired Kim Jang-hoon, "Would you be willing to cut your hair if a woman wanted you to?" Kim began, "There was someone I wanted to marry. I think it was in 1993. I put that person through a lot. After becoming exhausted, they started a new relationship. I thought I couldn't let them go, so I asked them to marry me, but they said they couldn't. Even I could understand why. I said, 'I'll make a living as a pop singer and work hard to build a good life,' but that didn't work either."

Kim Jang-hoon continued, "So I said I'd at least go and meet their parents once, and they asked if I could cut my hair. I cut it right away and went to meet them." He added, "I said, 'I treated you badly, but I'll earn money and treat you well,' and that earned me a lot of points. A week later, they said they thought they should marry that person after all. Then why did you ask me to cut my hair?" His lament drew laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.