[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Young-eun showed off a youthful look that makes it hard to believe she is the mother of a middle school-aged daughter.

On the 29th, Lee Young-eun posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “Using my middle schooler’s laptop as an excuse, I got to look around too.”

The photos showed Lee Young-eun visiting an electronics store to check out her daughter’s laptop. She paired a voluminous fur jacket with naturally faded jeans, creating a winter look that was both chic and casual.

Another photo showed her holding a shopping bag and smiling brightly at the camera. Lee Young-eun drew attention by showing off her signature, innocent aura and youthful beauty even in her everyday life, without dressing up glamorously.

Born in 1982 and now 44, Lee Young-eun has become a mother to a middle school-aged daughter, yet she still boasts a youthful appearance reminiscent of her early days after her debut, drawing admiration.

Fans also shared their delight in comments including, “You look great” and “So pretty.”

Lee Young-eun married producer Go Jeong-ho, who is two years her senior, in September 2014 after dating for about a year. They welcomed a daughter in July 2015. Her husband, producer Go Jeong-ho, previously oversaw production of the JTBC drama Heartless City.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.