[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Jung Jun-ha appeared on “My Little Old Boy.”

The entertainer was a special MC on the Nov. 29 broadcast of Seoul Broadcasting System’s (SBS) “My Little Old Boy.”

Jung, who recently launched a yogurt ice cream shop, faced controversy over its 7,500-won price. He said he had been contacting the U.S. headquarters about the issue. “I held a pop-up, and someone came and said the yogurt was too expensive. On ‘How Do You Play?’ they said it was too expensive, saying, ‘For that money, I could buy a bowl of rice.’ Yoo Jae-suk keeps telling me to lower the price by just 500 won,” he said. “I went to Seattle, where the headquarters is, and negotiated the price. They sell it there for about $7, which comes to nearly 10,000 won. When the controversy arose, I asked them not to lower the price but to give more. The portions have really gotten bigger.”

Jung has joined Seo Jang-hoon as one of the two celebrities best known for dressing as women. “Not long ago, I went home dressed as a woman after filming ‘How Do You Play?’ I took off only the wig and went in wearing a hat, but my wife asked what I was doing and told me to take it off quickly,” Jung said, prompting laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.