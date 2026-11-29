[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Jang Jane candidly revealed the secret behind her dramatically changed appearance.

Singer-songwriter Jang Jane appeared as the defendant on “Public Trial,” a popular segment of KBS2’s “Gag Concert,” which aired on Nov. 29.

That day, Jang Jane’s alleged crime was “becoming unrecognizably beautiful.” When photos of the singer from her appearance on Mnet’s “Superstar K2” were shown, Jang Jane coolly admitted, “I did turn into a dragon. I admit it.” The singer also asked for the old photos to be taken down, drawing laughs.

Asked about the secret behind her even more radiant appearance, Jang Jane said, “I love dermatology clinics.” She readily named several treatments, adding, “I love UlXra, SseoXji and JyuXruk.”

The cast joked in response to Jang Jane’s candid confession, “It feels like the manager of a dermatology clinic is here,” drawing laughter from the audience.

Park Young-jin said another person in show business had become unrecognizably beautiful, like Jang Jane, and showed a photo of the celebrity. It was comedian Kim Ji-hye, the wife of Park Jun-hyung, who played the judge.

Park Jun-hyung quipped, “Jang Jane lost weight, while the other person lost bone,” drawing laughs with a self-deprecating joke about the changes in his wife Kim Ji-hye’s appearance.

Jang Jane also explained why the singer had been less active on television for a while. “I was doing various other things. I thought I shouldn’t rush into music, but take it slowly,” Jang Jane said, explaining that the singer had continued making music at a personal pace.

She also candidly revealed that she had appeared on “Gag Concert” to promote herself, drawing more laughter.

Jang Jane first became known to the public after placing third on Mnet’s audition program “Superstar K2” in 2010. Since then, the singer has worked as a singer-songwriter, showcasing a distinctive vocal tone and musical style. Recently, Jang Jane has been actively connecting with fans through a personal YouTube channel, “Singer-Songwriter Jang Jane,” sharing busking, fashion and daily life.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.