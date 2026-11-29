[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On SBS’ “My Little Old Boy,” Seo In-young also casually gave Lyn designer clothes.

The episode of SBS’ “My Little Old Boy” that aired Nov. 29 featured Lyn meeting Seo In-young, who is preparing to remarry.

Lyn and Seo have a special connection: Lyn sang at Seo’s first wedding. Seo later divorced and admitted she felt bad and couldn’t bring herself to contact Lyn, even though she is now preparing to remarry. Seo made headlines at her first wedding for floral arrangements that cost 100 million won. “Didn’t I go overboard at my first wedding? This time, I’m planning a small wedding at a church. I don’t even want to look at flowers,” she said, prompting laughter.

As Seo showed off the bold outfits in her dressing room, she said, “I bought this dress for 5 million won. I was going to wear it to an awards ceremony, but I couldn’t after I fell from grace. I’d be so happy if you wore it when you sing. I haven’t even taken the tag off.” She urged Lyn to try on the blue dress. Lyn was reluctant but eventually put it on and struck a graceful pose, seemingly pleased with it. Seo gave Lyn a pile of expensive clothes. “I need to let go of all the worldly things I’ve been carrying around. They’re too expensive to just throw away. I used to spend money recklessly. I feel like such a fool for buying things without even looking at the price tags,” she said.

“There’s nothing I want anymore. I used to think that if someone gave me a card, I could spend it all. I thought I could spend 100 million won if someone told me to, but now I don’t think I could,” Seo said.

Lyn asked, “If you had to spend 100 million won right now, what would you buy?” Seo replied, “I can’t think of anything. I used to have so many things in mind that 100 million won wasn’t enough. Now my dad gives me a monthly allowance.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.