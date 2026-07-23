"I Drank a Drink Through a Straw in a Toilet" — Is This Really a Contest?

Photo credit: Russian Gazette

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A contest in Russia in which participants race to drink a beverage from a toilet has sparked controversy.

According to local media, including Russian Gazette, Russian plumbing brand Domix recently held an event called "Game of Thrones" at one of its stores in the Stavropol region.

The event parodied the popular U.S. drama "Game of Thrones," and contestants competed to see who could drink carbonated beverages placed in a toilet the fastest using oversized straws.

According to the organizers, the drinks placed in the toilets were non-alcoholic carbonated beverages, and all of the toilets used were brand-new.

Dozens of people took part in the contest. They were divided into groups of seven, and the person who finished the drink first within the time limit advanced to the next round. The final winner will receive a prize of 100,000 Russian rubles, or about 1.9 million won.

The second round was even more unusual. Contestants had to sit on a closed toilet lid, and the person who stayed seated the longest won. Anyone who left their seat or stood up first was eliminated.

The organizers said the event lasted about 10 hours and that only two people had dropped out by the end. They explained that most participants stayed in place for a long time to win, enduring their physical discomfort. However, they did not reveal who the final winner was.

As videos from the event spread through social networking service platforms, reactions online were mixed. Some found it interesting as a unique promotional idea, but many users criticized it, saying it was "an event that undermines human dignity" and "an excessive performance designed to attract attention."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.