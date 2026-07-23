KB Kookmin Card Supports Nutritious Meals for Vulnerable Seniors During the Heat Wave

KB Kookmin Card provided nutritious meals to vulnerable seniors who need health care during the hot summer season.

The supplies delivered through 20 regional Comprehensive Support Centers for the Elderly Living Alone nationwide included 13 items, such as samgyetang, seaweed soup, rice, and side dishes.

The effort is part of KB Kookmin Card's flagship social contribution program, "Connecting Hearts with Vulnerable Seniors," which has been running for 16 years since 2011. The program supports healthy eating and emotional stability by providing seasonal food and daily necessities to 380 seniors selected through 20 regional Comprehensive Support Centers for the Elderly Living Alone nationwide.

A KB Kookmin Card official said, "As this summer is expected to be hotter than usual, we hope this can help seniors spend the season in good health and comfort." The official added, "We will continue to expand activities that support the healthy daily lives of vulnerable groups."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.