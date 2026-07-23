"Are You Wearing Them or Taking Them Off?" Jeans That Look Like They’ve Been Unzipped Are a Hit With U.S. Gen Z

Photo credit: fashion nova, Hollister

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Fashion always has trends that define an era. After ultra-low-rise jeans and baggy jeans that sagged down to the hips, jeans that look as if their buttons and zippers were deliberately left undone are now emerging as Gen Z’s latest fashion item.

According to the New York Post, 'Foldover Jeans' are spreading rapidly among young Americans, and both popular brands and luxury labels are rolling out related products one after another.

The biggest feature of Foldover Jeans is that the fabric at the waist is folded inward and stitched down, creating the illusion that underwear is slightly visible. Although the front appears to be completely open, the design is actually intentional. Some products even use floral or striped patterns to resemble an underwear waistband.

The style is said to have taken off in 2022, when U.S. influencer Addison Rae and singer Doja Cat drew attention for wearing regular jeans with the zipper pulled down and the waistband folded over on purpose.

Since then, brands ranging from fast fashion labels to luxury houses have rushed to release their own versions.

Older generations, however, have reacted coldly.

One woman with daughters aged 25 and 16 said she feels like telling them, "Zip them up," every time they come down the stairs.

Another woman, who has a 14-year-old daughter, said, "I can't understand why pants should look like they're slipping down," adding, "It just makes no sense to me."

Opinions are also divided in online communities.

Netizens have reacted with comments such as, "Everyone looks like they’re either going to the bathroom or just came out of it," "It reflects a desire to look sexier," and "It’s part of a fashion culture that repeats with every generation."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.