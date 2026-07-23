No Ice Shaver Needed for the Latest Trendy Bingsu: E-Mart Unveils Ube and Dubai-Style Red Bean Shaved Ice

Image provided by E-Mart

As more consumers enjoy home baking and homemade desserts, E-Mart is introducing a new lineup of unusual desserts that reflect the latest summer food trends.

On the 23rd, it launched "Ube Red Bean Shaved Ice (765g)" and "Dubai-Style Red Bean Shaved Ice (780g)."

The products recreate two dessert trends that have recently drawn attention: ube (purple yam) and the Dubai-style combination of pistachio and kadaif. The "Ube Red Bean Shaved Ice" captures the sweet flavor and purple hue of ube, while the "Dubai-Style Red Bean Shaved Ice" highlights the nutty, crunchy texture of pistachio and toasted kadaif.

E-Mart also designed the products as meal kits, with all ingredients packed into one set so customers can easily make them without a shaved ice machine. After freezing the included shaved ice base for three to four hours, users simply crush it and add the toppings to finish.

Along with the shaved ice meal kits, E-Mart has also gathered a range of ube-flavored desserts, including Lotte Chaltteok Pie Ube Cream Cheese (250g), Lotte Custard Ube Latte Flavor (138g), Haitai Oyes Ube Latte (360g), Haitai Yeonyanggaeng Ube Flavor (500g), and Ube Yogurt Powder (300g).

Jeong Guk-won, an E-Mart deli buyer who developed the new shaved ice products, said, "E-Mart plans to quickly apply ingredients and flavors that are drawing attention at home and abroad to its products. We will continue expanding our new product lineup so customers can experience unique foods at E-Mart at reasonable prices."

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.