"Musclemania Korea 2026" to Be Held in October... New Denim Category and Novice Division Added

Provided by Modeline Company

Modeline Company, a healthcare specialist, announced that it will hold the "Musclemania Korea 2026" competition on October 25 at the Donghae Culture and Arts Center, Kwangwoon University, in Seoul.

Since 2019, Modeline Company has built international event management experience by hosting fitness competitions across Asia, including Musclemania Vietnam and Shanghai.

In 2025, it signed a contract with the U.S. Musclemania headquarters for the rights to host the Korean competition, and has since moved to promote domestic fitness culture and discover new athletes.

Musclemania Korea is known as a flagship fitness competition that has produced stars active in Korea and abroad, including Sean Lee, Yoo Seung-ok, Nancy Lang, Ray Yang, Choi Seol-hwa, Ryu Se-bi, Lee Yeon-hwa, and Baek Seong-hye.

This year's event will add a new "Denim" category, featuring a jeans-based concept, to the existing six divisions: Classic, Physique, Figure, Model, Ms. Bikini, and Transformation.

It will also introduce a Novice division for first-time competitors, lowering the barrier to entry and giving more participants a chance to win awards.

In particular, the competition will be held as an event marking the 40th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Musclemania headquarters and the 18th anniversary of its Korean branch.

The first 40 registrants will receive Musclemania's 40th anniversary merchandise, and the event is planned as a wellness care festival that both athletes and spectators can enjoy together.

A Musclemania Korea official said, "We want 'Musclemania Korea 2026' to be a wellness care festival where not only professional athletes but anyone interested in fitness can participate and enjoy together." The official added, "By introducing the Novice division and the Denim category, we hope to broaden participation and continue developing it into Korea's top fitness competition that anyone would want to join."

Applications for "Musclemania Korea 2026" and the detailed competition schedule will be announced later through official channels.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.