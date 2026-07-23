Demand for small-pack sliced fruit rises as one-person households grow... Lotte Mart and Lotte Super overhaul the category, boosting sales 184%

◇ Lotte Mart sliced fruit section. Photo courtesy of Lotte Mart

Small-pack sliced fruit is drawing attention as the number of one-person households continues to rise.

Convenience in preparation, as well as price, product assortment, and freshness close to whole fruit, have become key factors in purchase decisions.

In response, Lotte Mart and Lotte Super completed a full overhaul of their small-pack sliced fruit category in May. They lowered the price burden associated with smaller packs, expanded the lineup of high-demand items, and diversified product options to build a total of seven small-pack offerings. As a result, sales of small-pack sliced fruit at Lotte Mart and Lotte Super rose 184% year on year over the two months after the revamp, from May 22 to July 21.

Through the renewal, the small-pack size was increased from 150 grams to 200 grams. That is less than half the weight of other package sizes, which range from 400 to 800 grams, meaning the product still fits the small-pack format while offering more than 33% more fruit per pack. The selling price remains 2,990 won, unchanged from before the revamp. Sliced fruit is generally seen as more convenient because it is already cut and portioned, but also as more expensive than whole fruit. With this renewal, Lotte Mart and Lotte Super cut the price per 100 grams of the small-pack product by about 25%, adding price competitiveness to its existing convenience.

The company said this is possible thanks to its Full-Spec Purchasing strategy. Based on the combined sourcing capabilities of its mart and supermarket businesses, it buys and operates a wide range of fruit sizes and grades produced at the source. Among the fruit it secures, items with minor surface blemishes or missing stems are used for sliced fruit. The sliced fruit also follows the same non-destructive sugar-content screening standards applied to regular fruit sold in stores, and only fruit that meets the threshold is used. Processing is carried out directly at its in-house Fresh Quality Innovation Center, allowing the company to manage quality and improve operational efficiency.

It has also built a year-round operating system for popular fruits that were previously sold only during limited seasons. According to Lotte Mart and Lotte Super's sliced fruit sales data from the past four years, pineapple, melon, and watermelon are among the most popular items. However, only pineapple can be supplied year-round, while melon and watermelon had limited sales periods depending on harvest conditions at the source. By diversifying sourcing channels for melon and watermelon, Lotte Mart and Lotte Super will begin offering sliced watermelon and melon, which had mainly been sold in season, as year-round products starting this year.

The company has also expanded its mixed lineup, allowing customers to enjoy popular fruits in one pack. It has launched new products including "Sliced Watermelon & Pineapple (200g/pack)" and "Sliced Melon & Pineapple (200g/pack)," and has also introduced "Sliced Orange & Grapefruit (200g/pack)," which combines citrus fruits. The mixed packs use separate trays for each fruit to reduce contact between the fruits and help preserve their taste and aroma.

In addition, the company independently developed a sliced-fruit freshness preservation technology called Fresh L in June last year and applied it to sliced apples. The technology was completed after more than 1,000 tests with the Lotte Central Research Institute and the Fresh Quality Innovation Center. It maintains browning prevention while reducing the sour taste typical of conventional freshness-preserving agents, helping preserve the original flavor of the fruit. Lotte Mart and Lotte Super plan to gradually expand the use of Fresh L to other fruits that are prone to browning, such as pears.

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.