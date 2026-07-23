Yuhan-Kimberly, Trial Results of Incontinence Products... "Burden of Going Out and Long-Distance Travel Reduced"

Provided by Yuhan Kimberly While sufficient hydration is crucial during the sweltering summer months, it has been found that even drinking water can be a burden for consumers experiencing mild urinary incontinence.

In particular, the survey revealed that the psychological burden caused by urinary incontinence increases significantly during the vacation season, when long-distance travel and outdoor activities become more frequent. 7% of respondents stated that they had reduced or avoided drinking water after becoming aware of mild urinary incontinence.

This demonstrates that urinary incontinence can affect daily fluid intake. Restrictions on going out and social activities were also significant.

4% responded that urinary incontinence has a mental and psychological impact.

This burden can be even greater during long-distance travel or outdoor activities where using a restroom is difficult.

It was analyzed.

On the other hand, positive changes were confirmed after experiencing Depend Style.

7% responded that they felt they could continue their activities even during long outings or travel.

The survey results also confirmed the possibility that products specifically designed for urinary incontinence could establish themselves as everyday care items rather than products used only in special situations.

8% as a "care item used according to the situation.

5% perceived the product as an essential care item for daily life.

4% of testers answered that they intend to carry Depend Style when going out in the future, and cited daily outings, exercise, hiking, long-distance travel, and long outings as their primary usage situations.

Awareness of the necessity of products specifically designed for urinary incontinence was also significantly It has increased.

4% of testers responded that using specialized products rather than sanitary pads is necessary when experiencing urinary incontinence.

4% of those with mild urinary incontinence had actually used specialized products.

This suggests the need to expand opportunities for consumers to experience specialized products firsthand and learn proper management methods.

A representative from Yuhan Kimberly's Depend Style stated, "Mild urinary incontinence may not be outwardly visible, but it can become a daily concern that restricts everything from drinking water to planning outings and range of activities.

" They added, "We will continue to expand opportunities for consumers to experience specialized incontinence products without hesitation so that they can be active confidently in their daily lives, including during the summer vacation season, without worrying about leakage.

" Meanwhile, these results were analyzed based on a satisfaction survey conducted on 155 participants of the Depend Style sampling campaign 'The Choice That Makes Me Who I Am' and a preliminary survey conducted on 237 individuals with mild urinary incontinence.

The composition of respondents for the two surveys was They are not identical to each other.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.