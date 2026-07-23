Professor Hyun Sung-yeol Named Next President of the Korean Society of Traumatology... "I Will Do My Best to Strengthen the Role of Regional Trauma Centers"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Professor Hyun Sung-yeol of the trauma surgery department at Gachon University Gil Hospital has recently been elected as the next president of the Korean Society of Traumatology. He will serve as the society's president-elect for one year starting in July, and will take office as president in July next year.

The Korean Society of Traumatology is the country's leading academic organization in the field of trauma care. Through treatment, research, and education for trauma patients, it has played a central role in improving trauma care in Korea, developing regional trauma centers, and training trauma specialists.

Physicians from a range of specialties, including trauma surgery, emergency medicine, cardiothoracic surgery, orthopedics, and neurosurgery, are taking part in efforts to advance the treatment system for severe trauma.

Professor Hyun is a leading authority in Korea's trauma field, with board certifications in thoracic surgery, critical care medicine, and traumatology. He has been responsible for trauma and severe emergency care at Gachon University Gil Hospital since 1999, and has served as head of the emergency intensive care unit, head of the overall intensive care unit, and director of the Incheon Regional Trauma Center.

He has also contributed to training trauma specialists and building an education system in Korea by serving as president of the Society for Trauma Procedure Education and Research and as examination director of the Korean Society of Traumatology.

Professor Hyun said, "I will do my best to promote academic exchange and education so that Korea's trauma care system can advance one step further, strengthen the role of regional trauma centers, and train trauma specialists."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Hyun Sung-yeol

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.