"A Car Was Lifted Into the Air While Driving"... Typhoon's Power Over a Highway Was Terrifying

Photo source: The Sun

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A shocking video has surfaced in China showing powerful typhoon winds lifting a car that was driving on a highway.

According to foreign media outlets including The Sun, the incident occurred as Typhoon Bavi made landfall in Zhejiang Province on the 19th.

Typhoon Bavi brought maximum instantaneous wind speeds of up to 42 meters per second, powerful enough to uproot trees.

In a video filmed on a highway in Zhejiang Province at the time, a massive vortex crossed the road and instantly lifted a moving car into the air. Drivers who witnessed the scene quickly stopped their vehicles and tried to avoid collisions.

Meanwhile, Typhoon Bavi left extensive damage across eastern China, including Zhejiang Province and Fujian Province.

In Zhejiang Province alone, 2.2 million people were urgently evacuated, and more than 1,300 trees were toppled by strong winds in Yueqing City.

In Fujian Province and Shanghai, more than 180,000 and 290,000 people, respectively, had to move to safer areas.

In Taiwan, which was first hit by the typhoon, up to 700 mm of heavy rain fell, leaving more than 100 people injured.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.