Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Conducts Asbestos Health Impact Survey for Residents Near Abandoned Asbestos Mine

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Asbestos Environmental Health Center at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, led by Director Kang Min-seong, will conduct an asbestos health impact survey from the 23rd to the 30th for residents living near an abandoned asbestos mine in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province.

The survey will be carried out with the cooperation of the Ministry of Environment and Jecheon City, and will target about 800 residents in Susan-myeon and Deoksan-myeon, areas where asbestos mines once operated. Jecheon is a former asbestos mining area and has been included in the Ministry of Environment's designated area for natural asbestos health impact surveys, with ongoing resident health management and environmental monitoring.

The asbestos health impact survey is divided into first- and second-stage screenings to check residents' health conditions and detect asbestos-related diseases at an early stage. The first screening includes basic tests such as a questionnaire, a specialist examination, and chest X-rays. Residents with abnormal findings will then receive more detailed second-stage tests, including chest CT scans, lung function tests, and diffusion capacity tests.

If the detailed examination results indicate a suspected asbestos-related disease, patients can receive various forms of support, including medical expenses and living allowances, through the Asbestos Damage Relief System.

The survey is a preventive program designed to manage the health of residents in former asbestos mining areas and to detect health damage caused by asbestos exposure at an early stage. The results will be used as basic data for future resident health management and environmental health policy development. The survey is conducted free of charge under the supervision of the Ministry of Environment.

Kang said, "Asbestos-related diseases often develop decades after exposure, so continuous health management for residents who lived near asbestos mines is important." He added, "We will do our utmost to protect residents' health by detecting asbestos-related diseases early and linking them to the necessary medical support and the Asbestos Damage Relief System."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Asbestos health impact survey in progress.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.