Hong Soon-joon named next chair of the Korean Society of Vascular Medicine, says he will faithfully carry out the society's social role and responsibilities

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Hong Soon-joon of the Cardiology Department at Korea University Anam Hospital was elected as the next chair of the Korean Society of Vascular Medicine at the 'KOVAS 2026 International Conference,' held from the 17th to the 18th at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas. His term will run for two years, from January 2027 to December 2028.

The Korean Society of Vascular Medicine began in 2005 as a vascular research group under the Korean Society of Cardiology and was officially launched as a society in 2023. Over the past 20 years, it has contributed to medical progress by leading research and education on vascular diseases, as well as academic exchange in Korea and abroad.

The society has broadened its research scope to include the pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment of arterial diseases, as well as exercise and rehabilitation, venous and lymphatic diseases, and rare vascular disorders. More recently, it has also been actively pursuing research that applies advanced information technologies, including artificial intelligence and big data, to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of vascular diseases.

Professor Hong treats patients in specialties including hyperlipidemia, cardiovascular interventions, valvular procedures, angina, and hypertension. He has also worked to strengthen the society's research capacity and expand academic exchange by serving in key roles such as planning director and academic director.

The incoming chair, Hong Soon-joon, said, "I will work to ensure that the society's outstanding academic achievements, built over many years, do not remain in the laboratory but lead to tangible results that improve public health and advance public medical care." He added, "I will actively communicate and cooperate with members and faithfully carry out the Korean Society of Vascular Medicine's social role and responsibilities."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Hong Soon-joon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.