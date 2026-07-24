Woman Gave Ex-Boyfriend Poison Three Times in Shocking Crime Driven by Obsession

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A woman who repeatedly fed rat poison to her ex-boyfriend in an attempt to kill him has been sentenced to prison.

According to News.com and other foreign media outlets, the Taipei District Court in Taiwan sentenced a woman in her 40s, Yen Chin-ping, to 11 years and 2 months in prison on attempted murder charges.

The victim was Alex Shorley, a 23-year-old from Queensland, Australia. He began dating Yen in 2023 while participating in a one-year exchange program at Tamkang University in Taiwan. After learning that Shorley planned to end the relationship and return to Australia, Yen plotted the crime.

In 2023, she put rat poison into Shorley's grape juice and made him drink it.

Shorley was later taken to the hospital after developing severe symptoms, including intense abdominal pain, diarrhea, nosebleeds, and blood in his urine.

The attack did not end there.

Prosecutors said that after Shorley's father came to Taiwan to take his son back to Australia, Yen again fed the victim rat poison at the hospital.

Investigators also found that Yen volunteered to serve as the interpreter instead of medical staff and persuaded Shorley's father to sign documents refusing admission to the intensive care unit (ICU).

However, Shorley's father decided that his son needed to continue receiving medical treatment, so he kept him in the ICU and arranged for transport on an Australian medical jet.

During the trial, it was also acknowledged that Yen carried out a third poisoning by mixing rat poison into a blood-related treatment drug being given to Shorley while he was hospitalized.

At the time, Shorley was reportedly in critical condition.

The case came to light when Shorley's mother found an empty rat poison container while packing her son's belongings. That led medical staff and investigators to suspect poisoning, and after a probe, Yen was arrested in 2024 and indicted in December that year on attempted murder charges.

Prosecutors said, "Fortunately, the victim survived, but he suffered tremendous pain." They added, "He was in a dangerous condition in which massive bleeding could occur at any time throughout his body, and he could have lost his life." They also stressed, "The defendant's method of committing the crime and her behavior afterward were extremely malicious, and there were no mitigating circumstances."

At a trial held in March this year, Yen denied all charges and claimed, "The rat poison was something I had kept for myself because I was going through a difficult time after my ex-husband's death."

The court did not accept her explanation.

The bench said the crime had been carefully planned and that she showed no remorse despite the victim's suffering.

The court then sentenced Yen to 11 years and 2 months in prison on the 22nd.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.