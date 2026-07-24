"If You Suspect a Cervical Disc Problem, Avoid This"... Himchan Hospital's YouTube Channel Introduces Helpful Exercises

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Himchan Hospital's YouTube channel shares information about cervical disc herniation through Suchan's Joint Talk. After Himchan Hospital CEO Lee Soo-chan and Chief Physician Kim Kang-eon explained the early symptoms of cervical disc herniation and how to tell it apart from other conditions last week, they now introduce exercises that patients should avoid and exercises that may help.

A cervical disc herniation is a condition in which a disc between the neck bones protrudes or becomes damaged, compressing nerves and causing a range of symptoms. In the early stages, it can cause pain in the back of the neck as well as referred pain around the shoulders and shoulder blades. As symptoms worsen, the pain may radiate into the arms and fingers, causing numbness or weakness. If raising the arm above the head eases the pain, a cervical disc problem may be suspected. If the pain gets worse, however, a shoulder disorder may be the cause.

Kim Kang-eon, chief physician at Himchan Hospital, explained, "After being diagnosed with a cervical disc problem, some people do exercises that frequently move or rotate the neck. But this can place extra strain on the disc and the facet joints of the spine, so caution is needed." He added, "Rather than exercises that move the neck, exercises that strengthen the back muscles and the muscles around the shoulder blades are more helpful because they can better support the neck."

He also advised, "It is important to regularly create a posture that stretches the back muscles and maintains the neck's normal C-shaped curve." He added, "Repeating correct posture whenever you remember can help prevent cervical disc problems and ease symptoms."

Suchan's Joint Talk is a YouTube health segment in which specialists from Himchan Hospital appear in person to explain joint and spinal disorders in an easy-to-understand way. New videos on a variety of topics are released every week. Next week's final episode on cervical disc herniation will cover surgical treatment.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Lee Soo-chan, CEO of Himchan Hospital, and Kim Kang-eon, chief physician, appear on Himchan Hospital's YouTube channel.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.