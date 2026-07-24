Governor Who Wore Skin-Tight Cycling Outfit Fired Amid 'Dignity Damage' Backlash

Former Governor Mehmet Fatih Çiçekli. Photo source: Instagram

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A provincial governor in Türkiye was dismissed after posting photos and videos of himself wearing tight-fitting cycling gear on social networking service platforms, drawing fierce criticism from politicians. The controversy is now spreading as residents have launched a petition demanding his return.

According to foreign media outlets including Daily Mail, the Turkish government dismissed Mehmet Fatih Çiçekli, governor of Ardahan Province, on the 17th through a presidential decree signed by President Erdoğan and appointed Ömer Hilmi Yağmur as his successor. The government did not officially disclose the reason for the dismissal.

Over the past few months, former Governor Çiçekli had regularly posted images of himself riding a bicycle and exercising on social networking service platforms. In particular, photos and videos of him riding in a black, body-hugging cycling outfit spread online and became a target of political criticism.

One opposition lawmaker mocked him, saying, "A governor in leggings is unthinkable," and added, "Such a governor should be dismissed, or at least made to wear a fig leaf." He also criticized Çiçekli, saying he had "undermined the seriousness and dignity of a public official."

A ruling party lawmaker also questioned whether citizens or civil servants could take "a governor in leggings" seriously, saying that "his authority has disappeared." He further criticized the former governor for being overly focused on creating social media content.

However, support for him has continued after the dismissal. Citizens have started an online petition calling for the former governor's reinstatement, and more than 10,000 people have reportedly signed it so far.

As the controversy grew, former Governor Çiçekli said, "What I wore was simply sportswear," adding, "Sometimes it is necessary to forget titles or positions for a while and live as a person."

He went on to emphasize, "Sports and hobbies such as cycling and rowing are never wrong," and added that they are "activities everyone should enjoy, regardless of age."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.