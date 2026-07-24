Adult Film Actress Turns Senator... "Protect the Rights of Adult Content Workers"

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A former adult film actress has been elected to Colombia's Senate, drawing attention.

She stressed that she would push for stronger labor rights and improved social security systems for adult content workers.

According to local media outlet La Opinión, Daysi Alejandra Omaña Ortiz, 33, was formally sworn in as a senator from the left-wing progressive coalition Pact for History at an inauguration ceremony held on the 20th local time in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia.

Ortiz previously worked in the porn film industry under the stage name Amaranta Hank. She was originally a journalist, entered the adult content industry in 2017, and left after about two years before moving into politics.

She secured a place on the party list through an election held in Norte de Santander in March and has now taken office as a senator.

Ortiz has made legal protections for adult content workers one of her key pledges, saying they should be shielded from unfair treatment by companies or intermediaries. She also argues that the system should be reformed so they can receive social security benefits like workers in other fields.

During her campaign, she said, "The state has failed to properly protect these people because of misinformation, prejudice, and double standards," adding, "The adult content industry should also be regulated within the system, and labor rights must be guaranteed."

In response to criticism that a former adult film actress should not hold public office, she asked, "Why can't a woman who worked in the adult content industry run for an elected public office?" She also pointed to Ilona Staller, known as Cicciolina, who served as a member of Italy's parliament after a career as an adult film actress.

She added, "Society consumes adult content, but it does not allow the people who worked in that industry to speak in the spaces of power." She went on to say, "Political change has only just begun. There is still a long way to go, but we have taken an important first step."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.