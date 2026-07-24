"From rapid transfers to treatment preparation"... Seoul National University Bundang Hospital operates "Severe Pediatric Referral Platform"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Seoul National University Bundang Hospital's Public Pediatric Specialty Care Center has developed and officially launched a "Severe Pediatric Referral Platform" to support the rapid transfer and treatment coordination of critically ill pediatric patients.

As delays in transfers caused by the inability to connect patients with treatment hospitals in time have emerged as a social issue, the new platform is expected to further strengthen the regional safety net for severe pediatric care.

The platform expands the hospital's existing KakaoTalk channel service, "CareChat," which has been used for appointment booking and patient registration, into a transfer communication channel with partner hospitals. When medical staff at a partner hospital request a transfer through the KakaoTalk channel, doctors at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital check the patient's condition and quickly help arrange a bed and prepare the necessary treatment, medication, and equipment.

Previously, patient transfers were handled by phone, requiring several steps such as patient verification, determining treatment availability, and connecting with medical staff. In many cases, the process only began after the patient arrived, making proactive response difficult. The hospital also considered using group messengers, but decided to build a separate secure platform due to limitations in privacy protection and systematic management.

Medical staff at partner hospitals register patient information, symptoms, photos, and the reason for referral on the platform. Doctors at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital then review the request in real time, assess the patient's condition, and decide whether to accept the transfer. Once the transfer is approved, a patient registration number is automatically generated, and the hospital can prepare the appropriate treatment space, such as the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), along with the necessary supplies in advance so treatment can begin as soon as the patient arrives.

The system marks a shift from a phone-based transfer process to a digital one. By linking information sharing, transfer decisions, and treatment preparation on a single platform, it has improved both communication efficiency and continuity of care.

Along with operating the platform, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital plans to expand its cooperative network with regional medical institutions in Pyeongtaek, Yongin, Gimpo, Sejong City, Hwaseong, Suwon, and Anyang. The hospital aims to strengthen a virtuous cycle in which critically ill pediatric patients are treated quickly and then referred back to local medical institutions once their condition stabilizes.

Choi Chang-won, head of the hospital's Public Pediatric Specialty Care Center, said, "By using the Severe Pediatric Referral Platform, medical staff can communicate efficiently during transfer requests and approvals, and provide prompt treatment based on the patient's condition." He added, "We will continue to strengthen the medical safety net in close cooperation with regional medical institutions so that critically ill pediatric patients can receive the best possible care."

Jung Se-young, head of the hospital's Information Technology Office, stated, "This platform is an example of digitizing work in the medical field and advancing the information-sharing system among medical institutions." He added, "Through linkage with the national medical AI transformation pilot project, the AX-Ready project, the hospital will work to build a digital-based medical system that improves the use of medical data and boosts staff efficiency."

Meanwhile, the platform was developed by combining Seoul National University Bundang Hospital's severe pediatric care process and clinical experience with KakaoHealthcare Corp.'s digital platform technology. The two organizations plan to continue cooperating to ensure rapid treatment coordination and continuity of care for critically ill pediatric patients.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Photo provided by Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.