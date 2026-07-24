"Could a spouse's dementia put me at risk too?" Risk of onset rises by as much as 74%

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large-scale study has found that if one spouse develops dementia, the other spouse's risk of developing the disease may also rise significantly.

Researchers in Taiwan recently published the findings in the international medical journal JAMA Network Open.

The team examined the link between a spouse's dementia status and the risk of later dementia in 955,105 married people in Taiwan.

The results showed that when a spouse had dementia, the risk of developing dementia rose by as much as 74% for women and 69% for men. The pattern was consistent across urban and rural areas, both sexes, and a range of socioeconomic groups.

The study found that people with higher incomes or more children had somewhat lower dementia risk, but the tendency for a spouse's dementia to raise that risk remained similar.

The researchers said the phenomenon is not simply a coincidence. They explained that people tend to marry others with similar education levels, financial backgrounds, and lifestyles, which means their dementia risk factors are also likely to be similar.

In other words, when couples live in the same environment for many years and share similar diets, exercise habits, and socioeconomic conditions, it can affect not only cognitive function but also the onset of dementia, the researchers said.

The team also pointed to caregiving burden as another important factor. When a spouse develops dementia, the closest family member, usually the husband or wife, often takes on the role of caregiver.

Family members caring for dementia patients often experience chronic stress, depression, anger, frustration, and guilt over long periods. Many continue caregiving while dealing with their own health problems. In the process, sleep deprivation, social isolation, reduced physical activity, and alcohol or drug dependence can emerge, and these factors may increase dementia risk over time.

The study also found that among couples without children, female spouses tended to face a somewhat higher dementia risk than male spouses. The researchers said this may be because caregiving responsibilities often fall more heavily on wives when there are no children to share the burden.

However, the researchers stressed that the findings do not mean dementia is 'contagious' between spouses. They said the most likely explanation is a combination of long-shared living environments, similar health habits, and the physical and psychological strain that comes with caregiving.

Experts advised that in households where a spouse has been diagnosed with dementia, care should extend beyond the patient to include the caregiver's mental and physical health, which can also help with dementia prevention.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.