"My Eyes Were Itchy, So I Rubbed Them" — More Than 1,000 Mites Found Living in Eyelashes

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] More than 1,000 mites were found on the eyelids of a man in his 30s in China, shocking many.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a 36-year-old man surnamed Yu, who lives in Hubei Province, China, had been suffering from dry, itchy, and sticky eyes for about six months. At first, he thought it was just fatigue and often rubbed his eyes and used over-the-counter eye drops, but his symptoms did not improve. He eventually went to the hospital after his vision suddenly worsened.

After a detailed examination, Yu was diagnosed with Demodex blepharitis, a condition caused by an overgrowth of Demodex mites.

The doctor who treated Yu examined the hair follicles of his eyelashes under a microscope and found that numerous mites were living in each follicle. Eight eyelashes were randomly taken from each eye and observed, and 8 to 9 Demodex mites were wriggling in the follicle of a single eyelash.

Medical staff explained that, given that the average human eye has 100 to 150 eyelashes, Yu may have had several hundred to more than 1,000 mites living in both eyes. They concluded that this likely caused not only blepharitis but also dry eye syndrome.

The medical team said Yu's lifestyle habits were a major factor in worsening the condition. He reportedly had a habit of rubbing his eyes frequently and said he changed his bedding only once every three months.

Demodex blepharitis is a condition in which Demodex mites live in the hair follicles of the eyelashes or the sebaceous glands of the eyelids and cause inflammation. Common symptoms include itchy eyes, burning, a foreign-body sensation, and sticky eyelids, and eyelashes may fall out. In severe cases, the cornea can also be damaged, leading to reduced vision.

The medical staff explained, "Because this condition has symptoms similar to conjunctivitis, many patients only use eye drops and miss the right time for treatment."

"If your eyelids feel sticky or itchy when you wake up in the morning, or if your eyelashes fall out frequently, you should get an eye exam as early as possible," they added.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.