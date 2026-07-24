LICHT Produktion to Host Live Concert 'LICHT: Groovy Summer Night 2026'

- A special midsummer stage featuring four musical actors and a live band

Provided by LICHT Produktion

Performance producer LICHT Produktion will host the live concert 'LICHT : Groovy Summer Night 2026' on Sunday, August 23, at 6:30 p.m. at Dule Live Hall in Hongdae, Seoul.

The show will bring together four musical actors and a live band for a special summer night filled with music and candid stories centered on love, dreams, freedom, and youth.

The lineup includes musical actors Kim Do-hyun and Im Jeong-mo, along with two other performers. A live band featuring piano, synthesizer, guitar, bass, and drums will also join the stage.

The concert will be divided into two sections. In Part 1, the cast will perform a playlist they selected themselves and share the stories and emotions behind each song with the audience. In Part 2, titled 'LICHT ON AIR,' the show will adopt a radio concept to introduce audience stories and questions submitted in advance, creating a space for the performers and audience to connect through music and conversation.

Kim Ri-an, who is serving as the executive producer of the show, said, "I believe music has the power to bring back someone's memories and create new ones." She added, "We prepared this performance with the hope that it would become a midsummer night playlist the audience will remember for a long time."

Through this performance, LICHT Produktion plans to continue presenting content that brings it closer to audiences and create stages where music and performance can become special experiences in everyday life.

Tickets for 'LICHT : Groovy Summer Night 2026' will go on exclusive sale through NOL Ticket at 2 p.m. on July 24, and more details about the show can be found on LICHT's official social media channels.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.