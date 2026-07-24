Japan Airlines passenger jet shakes violently just before landing, flight attendant suffers broken ribs

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger jet that was preparing to land encountered strong turbulence, shaking the aircraft severely and leaving one cabin crew member with a broken rib.

According to Japanese media outlets, including The Asahi Shimbun, JAL Flight 672, which departed Oita Prefecture at 5:30 p.m. on the 21st, was descending toward Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) when the aircraft was jolted hard.

A flight attendant who was organizing supplies in the rear of the cabin at the time was thrown off balance by the sudden movement. She struck the emergency slide storage compartment and suffered a serious injury, including a fractured left rib.

There were 126 passengers on board, but none of them were injured, officials confirmed.

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has officially classified the incident as an aviation accident. The Japan Transport Safety Board is investigating the weather conditions, flight data, and whether turbulence occurred.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.