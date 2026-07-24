Dole Korea Holds Nutrition Education Using Fruits and Vegetables to Mark 20 Years with Seoul Welfare Center for the Disabled

Provided by Dole Korea

Dole Korea said it held a nutrition education and cooking experience program using fruits and vegetables on the 22nd for seven users of the Seoul Welfare Center for the Disabled in Godeok-dong, Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

The program was designed to mark its long-standing partnership with the Seoul Welfare Center for the Disabled and to highlight the importance of healthy eating, drawing on Dole Korea's expertise in fruit and nutrition.

After learning about the nutrients in fruits and vegetables, participants took part in the entire process themselves, from preparing ingredients to cooking and tasting.

Using a variety of fruits and vegetables, including Dole Sweetio Banana, Sweetio Pineapple, dragon fruit and avocado, they made salads and sandwiches while learning how to build a balanced diet and apply practical cooking methods in daily life.

At the end of the class, certificates of completion were presented to all participants, along with words of encouragement to help them continue practicing healthy eating habits.

A Dole Korea official said, "It was especially meaningful to reflect on the significance of our 20 years with the Seoul Welfare Center for the Disabled while sharing a healthy meal with its users." The official added, "We will continue our social contribution activities that provide practical support so that people with disabilities can maintain healthy daily lives, based on our expertise in fruit and nutrition."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.