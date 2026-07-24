After One Acupuncture Session, 10 Broken Needles Were Found in Her Foot, Raising Surgery Fears

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A Russian woman who underwent acupuncture to treat leg pain suffered a bizarre accident after more than 10 broken needle fragments were found inside her foot.

According to local media, including Russia Gazette, a woman identified as A, who lives in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, visited a well-known local acupuncture specialist and received one treatment after struggling with leg pain.

However, her condition worsened immediately after the procedure. The pain became more severe, and she eventually could not put any weight on her foot, making it impossible to walk normally.

Tests at a hospital revealed that at least 10 broken needle fragments remained in the soft tissue of her foot and leg.

It has not yet been made clear how so many needles broke during a single treatment.

Medical staff are monitoring her condition after prescribing antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medication to prevent infection. They said that if her symptoms do not improve, major surgery involving an incision in the foot may be unavoidable. Because the needle fragments are very small and deeply embedded in the tissue, removal is also expected to be difficult.

The medical team advised that anyone seeking acupuncture should use only licensed medical professionals or certified treatment facilities. They also urged patients to visit a hospital immediately for examination if severe pain, swelling, or walking difficulties occur after treatment.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.