KMA Chair Kim Taek-woo says military doctors and public health doctors should serve for 24 months; meets with National Defense Committee chair

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Medical Association (KMA), led by Chairman Kim Taek-woo, visited the National Assembly on the morning of the 24th and met with Jin Sung-joon, chairperson of the National Defense Committee, to discuss ways to improve the military service system, including shortening the service period for public health doctors and military doctors.

At the meeting, Jin Sung-joon said he understood the need to shorten the service period for public health doctors and military doctors and to improve their treatment. He added that he would look into the review progress of the related bills already submitted and the Ministry of National Defense's efforts to improve the system.

Jin said, "Similar problems are being raised not only in the medical field but also in the veterinary field, where some people are choosing to enlist as ordinary soldiers rather than serve as officers for long periods." He added, "Both military doctors and veterinary officers need fundamental reforms, including changes to service periods and treatment."

He continued, "Since related bills have been introduced since last year, we will first check the review progress of those bills. We will also examine whether the Ministry of National Defense has begun work to improve officer manpower supply and demand, as well as its specific direction."

In response, KMA Chairman Kim Taek-woo said, "I appreciate your recognition of the seriousness of the manpower shortage among public health doctors and military doctors, as well as the need to shorten their service period." He added, "The KMA will work closely with the National Assembly and government agencies to ensure that practical institutional reforms are implemented as soon as possible."

Kim said, "The KMA has made shortening the service period for public health doctors and military doctors one of its key priorities and has continued consultations with relevant agencies, including the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the National Defense Committee, and the Health and Welfare Committee." He noted, "A decline in the pool of doctors eligible for military service is directly leading to shortages of public health doctors and medical gaps in underserved areas."

He added, "The current service period for public health doctors, including military training, is 38 months, which is about 20 months longer than active-duty soldiers." He said that shortening the period by only three or six months would not be enough to encourage applications and would not be a practical solution because it does not align with internship and residency recruitment schedules.

He stressed, "The service period should be reduced to 24 months so that it can be linked to training schedules." He added, "This is not a demand for personal convenience, but the minimum institutional reform needed to normalize the supply of public health doctors and military doctors and to maintain the military medical system and regional public healthcare."

The KMA said that the number of military-sponsored scholarship students and long-term service military doctors is also falling sharply, and that other special service categories, such as military legal officers and veterinary officers, are also struggling to secure personnel because of the gap in service periods compared with active-duty soldiers.

Seo Shin-cho, General Affairs Director of the KMA, said, "Even for military legal officers, recruitment rates have fallen sharply because of the difference in service periods compared with active-duty soldiers, despite various benefits." He added, "We should use this as an opportunity to rationally adjust service periods across special service categories, including medical, veterinary, and legal fields."

The KMA said that at a recent meeting between the President and representatives from regional, essential, and public healthcare sectors, the president of the Korean Association of Public Health Physicians explained the shortage of public health doctors and the service period issue, and the President also ordered prompt improvements. The association said this shows that the government and the National Assembly fully recognize the seriousness of the problem. It added that the discussions should lead to concrete legal revisions and institutional reforms.

The KMA said it will actively consult with the National Assembly, the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and other relevant agencies to bring about a rational overhaul of the military service system, including shortening the service period for public health doctors and military doctors to 24 months.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

KMA Chairman Kim Taek-woo meets with Jin Sung-joon, chairperson of the National Defense Committee, on the 24th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.