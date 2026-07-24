Korea University Anam Hospital surpasses 8,000 atrial fibrillation procedures, a first in Korea after 28 years

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Korea University Anam Hospital has become the first in South Korea to surpass 8,000 cumulative atrial fibrillation procedures, setting a new milestone in the treatment of arrhythmia.

The hospital's Arrhythmia Center said it passed the 8,000-case mark in April and held a commemorative event on July 20.

The 8,000 procedures include both conventional catheter ablation and the latest pulsed field ablation performed before it was covered by insurance. The achievement reflects nearly 30 years of clinical experience and expertise since the hospital became the first in Korea to begin atrial fibrillation procedures in 1998.

Atrial fibrillation is a condition in which the atria, the upper chambers of the heart, beat rapidly and irregularly. It is one of the most common persistent arrhythmias. Because it raises the risk of blood clots in the heart and can lead to serious complications such as stroke and heart failure, early diagnosis and proper treatment are essential.

Korea University Anam Hospital has played a leading role in the history of atrial fibrillation treatment in Korea. It successfully performed the country's first atrial fibrillation catheter ablation in 1998 and established the first arrhythmia center in 2004. Since then, it has successively reached 1,000, 3,000 and 5,000 atrial fibrillation procedures, and this year it surpassed 8,000.

Using a three-dimensional mapping system, the Arrhythmia Center has visualized the heart's structure and electrical signals in detail to precisely identify and treat the areas causing arrhythmia. In addition to catheter ablation and the recently introduced pulsed field ablation, it also uses a range of treatments, including alcohol injection therapy, to tailor strategies to each patient's condition. This broad treatment portfolio gives patients with recurrent atrial fibrillation or complex arrhythmias wider access to care. It is also a major strength because doctors can choose the most appropriate treatment strategy based on the patient's condition rather than being limited to a single device or method.

The hospital has also achieved notable results in pulsed field ablation, a next-generation treatment for atrial fibrillation.

Korea University Anam Hospital recently completed 100 pulsed field ablation cases and was designated a "Center of Excellence" for pulsed field ablation by Boston Scientific. This shows that the hospital is expanding its expertise into the latest treatment area based on its accumulated experience of 8,000 atrial fibrillation procedures centered on catheter ablation. As National Health Insurance coverage has improved patient access to pulsed field ablation, the hospital is expected to share its clinical experience in both catheter ablation and pulsed field ablation with medical professionals in Korea and abroad. It is also expected to play a role in education and cooperation to help spread safe and effective treatment.

Professor Choi Jong-il of the Cardiology Department at Korea University Anam Hospital said, "Reaching 8,000 atrial fibrillation procedures is more than just a number. It is the result of years of experience and research dedicated to providing the best possible care for patients." He added, "Because atrial fibrillation differs from patient to patient in terms of heart structure, arrhythmia patterns and risk, accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment are important. With top medical professionals and the best infrastructure, we will continue to present the most suitable treatment strategies for each patient and further advance new procedural techniques and clinical research so that the level of atrial fibrillation treatment in Korea can continue to improve."

Going forward, Korea University Anam Hospital plans to provide safer and more precise treatment for patients with severe arrhythmias based on the clinical experience and advanced treatment technologies it has accumulated through 8,000 atrial fibrillation procedures. By closely linking care, research and education, the hospital aims to further promote the excellence of Korean medicine as a world-class arrhythmia treatment institution.

Jang Jong-ho, Sportschosun, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.