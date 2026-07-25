"Avoid These Three Swimsuit Colors"...Choose This Material Instead

Photo source: Pool Guard, Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] More people are buying swimsuits ahead of their summer vacations.

A swimsuit is not just a fashion item. It is sportswear that must also take safety and comfort into account.

When enjoying water activities, swimsuit color can also be directly linked to safety.

White, blue, and black swimsuits are hard to see underwater, which could delay discovery in the event of a drowning accident.

White, in particular, is likely to appear blurry underwater because of the effects of light reflection and refraction.

Blue swimsuits resemble the color of seawater or pool water, while black ones can be confused with the black lane markings on indoor pool floors. In the sea or in valleys, they are also difficult to distinguish from rocks, reducing visibility.

Experts therefore advise that "choosing a color that stands out well underwater is more advantageous from a safety perspective."

In particular, neon-colored swimsuits offer strong contrast even underwater, making them highly visible and more likely to be spotted quickly if an accident occurs.

In fact, scientific groups and companies overseas have introduced experimental results comparing underwater visibility by swimsuit color.

Material choice is also important. Experts recommend a blend of nylon and spandex (polyurethane) as the most suitable combination. The reason is that it is easy to wash and dry, and it offers better mobility because it creates less resistance in the water.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.