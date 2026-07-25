"Residual Breast Microcalcifications After Cancer Treatment Do Not Always Need to Be Completely Removed"

Mammography (A) and breast MRI (B) performed before neoadjuvant chemotherapy.Mammography showed microcalcifications throughout the breast (A), and MRI also showed cancer invasion throughout the breast (B). Mammography

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that even if microcalcifications remain after preoperative chemotherapy for breast cancer, the extent of surgery can be significantly reduced depending on the cancer type. The findings are expected to bring relief to patients who previously had to undergo extensive breast removal because of residual calcifications, even after the cancer had disappeared.

A joint research team led by professors Ahn Seong-gwi and Bae Seung-jun from the breast surgery department at Gangnam Severance Hospital, Professor Eun Na-rae from the Department of Radiology, and Professor Baek Seung-ho from the breast surgery department at Yongin Severance Hospital announced the results of a study analyzing residual microcalcifications by breast cancer subtype in 518 patients who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

Neoadjuvant chemotherapy is a treatment that is given before surgery to shrink the tumor. It has become a standard treatment for breast cancer because it can reduce the extent of breast removal and improve patients' quality of life. The problem is that even when the cancer appears to have completely disappeared on breast MRI, microcalcifications often remain.

Microcalcifications are tiny calcium deposits in breast tissue that appear on mammography. They are not themselves a cause of breast cancer and can even help in diagnosis. After neoadjuvant treatment, they may remain as traces of the original cancer site.

Microcalcifications are not easily removed, even after chemotherapy. Because cancer cells may still be hidden inside them, surgeons have generally removed a wide area of breast tissue corresponding to the remaining microcalcifications. However, more than half of patients actually had only calcifications left after treatment, with no cancer cells remaining, and the academic debate has continued over whether the breast should be removed too extensively because of residual microcalcifications.

The research team analyzed how the relationship between residual microcalcifications and actual cancer cells differed by breast cancer subtype. The results were almost opposite depending on the type of breast cancer.

In patients with HER2-positive breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer, which are known to be difficult to treat, if MRI showed that the cancer had disappeared after neoadjuvant treatment and the remaining microcalcifications were smaller than 2 cm, most patients had a pathological complete response, meaning the cancer cells had completely disappeared (87.2% for HER2-positive breast cancer and 91.7% for triple-negative breast cancer).

By contrast, in hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, which tends to grow more slowly, only 4.8% of patients had complete elimination of cancer cells regardless of MRI findings or the size of the microcalcifications. In 95.2% of cases, microscopic cancer cells still remained. In such cases, the findings suggest that it is safer to remove a sufficiently wide area, including the region where microcalcifications remain.

This study is highly significant because it scientifically demonstrated the clinical meaning of residual microcalcifications based on data from Korean breast cancer patients.

Professor Ahn Seong-gwi said, "Through this study, we found evidence that allows surgeons to decide the extent of surgery differently depending on the nature of the breast cancer. In HER2-positive or triple-negative breast cancer, the rate of complete response after neoadjuvant treatment improved, but when microcalcifications remained, it was very difficult to decide to reduce the surgical scope. We will continue large-scale multicenter studies that take the characteristics of microcalcifications into account, and we will work to reduce the surgical burden on breast cancer patients while maximizing treatment effectiveness."

The study was recently published in the international journal NPJ breast cancer.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Comparison of cancer cell elimination after neoadjuvant treatment by breast cancer subtype. After neoadjuvant treatment, cancer cells had completely disappeared in 87.2% of HER2-positive breast cancer cases and 91.7% of

(From left) Professors Ahn Seong-gwi and Bae Seung-jun from the breast surgery department at Gangnam Severance Hospital, Professor Eun Na-rae from the Department of Radiology, and Professor Baek Seung-ho from the breast

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.