XEXYMIX Corporation sees first-week sales jump 208.2% from the previous week after naming Go Youn-jung as model

XEXYMIX Corporation said that sales of key items worn by actor Go Youn-jung rose sharply after she was named as the brand's model.

According to XEXYMIX's analysis of sales trends for eight major items worn by Go Youn-jung in the campaign, sales over the six weeks from June 4, when the model partnership began, to July 18 rose 134.4% compared with the previous six weeks from April 19 to May 30.

In particular, during the first week of June, when the Go Youn-jung campaign was first unveiled, sales of the main featured items jumped 208.2% from the previous week, showing that consumer interest quickly turned into purchases after the campaign launch.

The product that posted the highest growth was the 'Unbalanced Logobanding Crop Top' worn by Go Youn-jung, with sales soaring 2,344.8% over the six weeks after the model appointment compared with the previous six weeks.

The 'RX Punching Reflective Two-in-One Shorts,' designed for running and outdoor activities, rose 525.7% over the same period, while the 'RX Black Label Signature 360N Reflective Bra Top' climbed 248.1%.

Other strong performers included the 'V-Up 3D Plus Bootcut Leggings,' which increased 212.6%, and the 'RX Black Label Signature 380N Mesh Pocket 5-Inch Leggings,' which rose 177.3%.

XEXYMIX said Go Youn-jung's healthy and sophisticated image naturally aligns with the brand's functional yet stylish athleisure identity, helping boost consumer interest in purchases. It added that the campaign's spread through the official social networking service also strengthened the synergy between the model and the brand. Each time campaign images and videos featuring Go Youn-jung were posted on XEXYMIX's official social networking service, they drew many likes and comments, while consumer interest in the featured products and styling remained steady. The company said this is helping drive purchases from existing customers while also expanding its reach to new consumer groups.

A XEXYMIX official said, "Go Youn-jung's bright and healthy appeal effectively conveys the brand's stylish athleisure identity and is driving sales growth for key featured items," adding, "As each campaign post on our official social networking service continues to draw strong interest and positive reactions, we will keep presenting XEXYMIX's functional and sophisticated style in diverse ways with Go Youn-jung." Jeon Sang-hee, Sportschosun nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.