Burger King Renews Premium Desserts and Floats to Strengthen 'All Day Snack' Lineup

Burger King has refreshed its value snack platform, 'All Day Snack,' by introducing three new menu items.

'All Day Snack' is a value-focused snack lineup that lets customers enjoy a variety of snacks all day long at discounted prices ranging from 1,000 won to 3,000 won. It caters not only to demand for side dishes to enjoy with burgers, but also to those looking for quick and easy snacks. Since its debut in July last year, it has received positive reviews for its reasonable prices and diverse menu selection.

To mark its first anniversary, All Day Snack has unveiled premium new items and presented an upgraded lineup. The renewal focuses on strengthening menu competitiveness based on customer preferences and sales data. While keeping existing popular items, the company has added the premium dessert 'Apple Pie Royal' and the summer-limited 'King Float Soda' and 'King Float Melon.'

The newly introduced 'Apple Pie Royal' is a premium dessert made with Fuji apples to highlight the fruit's natural flavor and texture. More than 50% of the filling is made with apple pulp to create a rich bite, and a glazed pie shell adds a crisp texture. The brand also emphasized that a subtle cinnamon aroma and balanced sweetness make it easy for anyone to enjoy.

'King Float Soda' and 'King Float Melon,' launched alongside it, are summer-limited menu items that reinterpret the familiar overseas 'Soda Float' in Burger King's own style. These float drinks top refreshing carbonated beverages with smooth ice cream, offering both a cool sensation and a creamy flavor.

A Burger King official said, "All Day Snack has established itself as Burger King's signature snack platform, offering a variety of menu items at reasonable prices." The official added, "Through this renewal, we expect to provide a richer premium dessert and snack experience from Burger King at value prices to a broader range of consumers this summer." Jeon Sang-hee, Sportschosun nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.