ALASKA Summer Festa Runs Through July 31

ALASKA, the daily lifestyle outdoor brand operated by Ation Fashion, led by CEO Park Hee-chan, is holding its summer promotion, "ALASKA Summer Festa," through July 31.

The promotion showcases ALASKA's signature summer items that bridge everyday wear and outdoor activities at reasonable prices. Customers can find a range of products made with ultra-lightweight and functional materials, including the AL-T cooling T-shirt, at discounts of up to 60%.

The flagship AL-T cooling T-shirt uses Cool Cotton and Cool Tension materials to deliver a cool and comfortable fit. It comes in a variety of styles, from basic designs to graphic-accented looks, with prices starting at 24,900 won.

Ultra-lightweight shorts are available from 19,900 won, while dresses suitable for both vacations and everyday wear start at 39,900 won. The brand is also offering a wide selection of summer staples, including cooling woven T-shirts, short-sleeve shirts, anoraks and lightweight windbreakers, at affordable prices.

An ALASKA representative said, "For this Summer Festa, we have prepared a variety of items that combine functionality and design at reasonable prices so customers can stay cooler and more comfortable during the hot summer." The representative added, "We hope more people will experience ALASKA's unique summer style, which can be worn from vacations to everyday life."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.