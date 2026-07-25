IVE's Liz Visits TONYMOLY's 20th Anniversary Pop-up Store

TONYMOLY's 20th anniversary pop-up store, "UNCOMMON FACTORY," is drawing strong interest, boosted by on-site events including a visit from IVE's Liz.

TONYMOLY recently said that the store has been attracting more than 900 visitors a day on average, including over the weekend, when major time slots sold out about an hour after advance reservations opened.

The pop-up store, which highlights TONYMOLY's 20-year heritage and future, is being held in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, Seoul. It offers a range of product-testing opportunities and interactive mission programs, including "GET IT TINT WATERFUL SYRUP," developed in collaboration with the Cheongdam-dong hair and makeup salon Kits. Visitors can take part in missions such as completing product cubes, finding slogans, and voting for their preferred syrup tint colors.

Meanwhile, TONYMOLY's 20th anniversary pop-up store, "UNCOMMON FACTORY," will run until the 26th at 99 Yeonmujang-gil, Seongsu-dong, Seoul, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More details are available on TONYMOLY's official website and Instagram. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee, nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.