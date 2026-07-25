Papa Johns Launches IVE Hologram Photocard Giveaway Event

Papa John's Korea, chaired by Seo Chang-woo, announced on the 23rd that it will run a promotion giving away limited-edition hologram photocards featuring its exclusive model, IVE.

The promotion will run from July 23 to September 6 and can be used through Papa Johns' official online channels, including PC, mobile, and app, as well as by phone through the call center, in-store visits, and phone orders. Customers who purchase a pizza in a large size or larger will receive a set of IVE hologram photocards along with discounts of up to 8,000 won. The discount varies by pizza size: 5,000 won for a large size, 6,000 won for a family size, and 8,000 won for a party size.

The limited-edition IVE hologram photocards feature a holographic effect that sparkles in different ways depending on the angle of the light, vividly highlighting the members' charm. The set consists of six designs, each showing a different side of the group, adding to its appeal for fans and collectors. One set will be given per order, and the event may end early if all prepared stock runs out.

A Papa John's Korea representative said, "This promotion was designed to offer customers who visit Papa Johns not only great taste but also a special sense of enjoyment," adding, "We will continue to introduce a variety of collaborations and promotions that can deliver differentiated brand experiences."

Meanwhile, Papa Johns has used IVE as its exclusive model since 2023 and has carried out a range of marketing activities together, including brand campaigns, new product promotions, and seasonal promotions. Reporter Jeon Sang-hee nowater@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.