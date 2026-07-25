The number of brain aneurysm patients jumped 46% in four years... If it ruptures, it can cause a "hammer-like headache"

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] People often only start paying attention to brain diseases after symptoms appear. In particular, a brain aneurysm can emerge suddenly without warning and threaten life, so early detection is crucial to avoid missing the right time for treatment.

A brain aneurysm refers to a condition in which part of the wall of a brain blood vessel weakens and bulges abnormally like a balloon. It may progress without any special symptoms, but if the swollen vessel ruptures, it can cause a brain hemorrhage or subarachnoid hemorrhage and lead to a life-threatening emergency.

◇The number of patients with unruptured brain aneurysms surged 46% in four years

The exact cause of brain aneurysms has not yet been identified. However, uncontrolled high blood pressure is known to place continuous stress on blood vessel walls and contribute to the development of brain aneurysms. Smoking and family history are also considered major risk factors.

According to data from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), the number of patients with unruptured brain aneurysms in 2025 totaled 209,242. That is about 46% higher than in 2021, when the figure stood at 143,808, and the number has risen steadily by an average of 10% a year over the past five years.

The problem is that most unruptured brain aneurysms do not cause noticeable symptoms before they rupture. In some cases, the aneurysm presses on nearby nerves and causes severe headaches, vision problems, drooping eyelids, or double vision. But many people live with no symptoms at all until the aneurysm suddenly ruptures.

In such cases, patients may experience an excruciating headache described as feeling like they were "hit on the head with a hammer" or "the worst headache of their life." Vomiting may also occur, along with a stiff neck and reduced consciousness. These symptoms suggest a brain hemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm and can be fatal, so emergency help should be requested immediately by calling 119 without delay.

Kang Jeong-han, a professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Catholic Kwandong University International St. Mary's Hospital, said, "A brain aneurysm is a disease that can threaten life or leave serious long-term disabilities if it ruptures." He added, "It is especially important to manage risk factors such as high blood pressure and smoking on a consistent basis. If you have a family history or fall into a high-risk group, you should consult a specialist and undergo cerebrovascular screening to detect the condition early."

◇If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, or a family history, regular cerebrovascular screening is necessary

Not every brain aneurysm requires surgery once it is discovered. Medical staff assess the risk of rupture by comprehensively analyzing the aneurysm's size, shape, and location, as well as the patient's age, underlying conditions, and family history. If the risk is judged to be low, they carry out regular follow-up monitoring. If the risk is considered high, they may recommend preventive treatment such as a procedure or surgery.

The main treatment methods for brain aneurysms are clip ligation through craniotomy and endovascular coil embolization. The most appropriate treatment is selected after comprehensively considering the patient's condition, as well as the aneurysm's location, size, and shape.

Clip ligation is a traditional surgical method in which the skull is opened through craniotomy and the aneurysm is directly viewed under a microscope. A small metal clip is then placed at the vessel opening to completely block blood flow. Its biggest advantage is a low recurrence rate, but the downside is that opening the skull requires a longer recovery period and places a greater burden on the patient. Recently, minimally invasive approaches have also been used to address this drawback.

Endovascular coil embolization is performed without opening the skull. Several catheters are inserted through the femoral artery in the groin to reach the brain aneurysm, and platinum coils are packed into the aneurysm to form a clot and block blood flow. Because it does not require craniotomy, recovery is faster. However, the recurrence rate is higher than with clip ligation, and if a stent is used in some cases, patients must take antithrombotic medication for a long period.

Professor Kang Jeong-han said, "There is no treatment method that is universally superior for brain aneurysms. The most suitable approach should be decided after consulting a specialist and taking into account the patient's age, overall condition, and the aneurysm's location and shape." He added, "Above all, the best prevention is to detect a brain aneurysm before it ruptures. People at high risk, including patients with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes, smokers, and those with a family history, can maintain a healthy daily life if the condition is found early through regular cerebrovascular screening and treated appropriately."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kang Jeong-han

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.