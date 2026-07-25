A Prominent Football Club Player Collapses While Jogging and Dies; What Was the Cause?

Usalifa Indi Photo courtesy of Harju JK

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Usalifa Indi, a footballer who came through the youth team of Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto, died at the age of 26 after suddenly collapsing while jogging.

According to local media, including Jornal de Notícias, Indi lost consciousness and fell onto the road while running alone in the Póvoa de Lanhoso area of Braga District, Portugal, on the night of the 20th local time.

A passerby who saw him around 9 p.m. called emergency services. Paramedics performed CPR and other emergency treatment, but Indi was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they found no signs of foul play and believe he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Because Indi did not have identification on him at the time, his identity was not confirmed immediately after the incident. It was reportedly verified only the next morning, on the 21st.

Born on December 3, 1999, in Guinea-Bissau in West Africa, Indi held both Guinea-Bissau and Portuguese citizenship.

He joined FC Porto's youth academy at 18 and played as a central midfielder for the club's U-19 team in the 2017-18 season, appearing in three official matches. He later continued his career at several Portuguese clubs, including Cezarense and Vila Meã.

He joined Estonia's Harju JK in March 2023 and was included in the first-team squad this season, but injuries kept him from playing.

He returned to Portugal after mutually terminating his contract with the club last month.

Harju JK said in a statement, "He was a player who always gave his best on the pitch. We will remember him for a long time as someone whose sincerity and dedication set an example for his teammates."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.