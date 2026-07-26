A Single Splash Into the Water Can Leave Lifelong Aftereffects: Be Cautious of Neck Injuries While Diving

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Under revisions to the Fisheries and Fishing Port Act, swimming, snorkeling, diving, and other water activities will be banned at ports and small harbors starting next year, and fines will be imposed for violations.

However, even ahead of the ban, people continue to enjoy water activities at small harbors, raising concerns about safety accidents.

In particular, diving at small harbors, where it is difficult to accurately assess water depth and underwater terrain, can lead to serious injuries such as cervical fractures or spinal cord damage, so extra caution is needed.

Diving is an activity in which a person jumps into the water from a high place or from above the surface. It should only be done at locations where sufficient depth and underwater conditions have been confirmed, while following safety rules. However, in the summer, many people dive not only at small harbors but also at beaches, breakwaters, and valleys, where water depth and underwater conditions have not been fully checked, simply to enjoy the thrill and coolness.

If a diver enters the water headfirst at speed and collides with the bottom or an underwater obstacle, strong axial pressure is placed on the neck, which can result in a cervical fracture, dislocation, or spinal cord injury.

At beaches, unexpected strong waves can throw the body off balance or sweep a person away, causing the head and neck to strike the bottom or rocks. Snorkeling can also make people focus on what is below the surface, causing them to miss sudden changes in the surrounding environment. Valleys are especially dangerous because water depth is uneven and underwater rocks or obstacles are hard to see, making cervical injuries more likely.

The cervical spine normally supports the weight of the head, which is about 5 kilograms, so it can be damaged even by a minor impact. If the cervical spine is injured, severe neck pain or limited neck movement may occur, along with neurological symptoms such as numbness in the arms and legs, sensory abnormalities, muscle weakness, and walking difficulties. Even if the pain immediately after an accident is mild, anyone who develops these symptoms should consider the possibility of cervical spine or spinal cord injury and seek medical attention promptly.

Ahn Jun-young, head of the Spine Center at Daedong Hospital and a neurosurgery specialist, said, "The cervical spine is an important structure that protects the spinal cord connecting the brain and the body. If the injury is severe, permanent neurological disability can remain, so extra caution is needed," adding, "For enjoyable summer water activities, following safety rules should come first."

He also emphasized, "If an accident occurs, forcing the injured person to stand up or move can cause secondary damage to the spinal cord," and "It is important to call the 119 emergency number immediately, explain the accident and the patient's condition accurately, keep the neck as still as possible until paramedics arrive, and follow the instructions of the 119 emergency responders."

To enjoy summer water activities safely, people should do enough warm-up exercises before entering the water, check the depth and surrounding environment, and only play in places where safety is assured. Swimming after drinking alcohol and night swimming should also be avoided. If signs of physical distress appear during water activities, such as chills, shivering, or muscle cramps, people should get out of the water immediately and rest sufficiently. It is also best to avoid prolonged water activities or reckless behavior that does not take one's physical condition or swimming ability into account.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter, bellho@sportschosun.com

Ahn Jun-young, head of the Spine Center and neurosurgery specialist

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.