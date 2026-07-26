"Visitors in their 20s and 30s up fivefold as Hyundai Department Store's The Hyundai Global in Tokyo sees continued opening-day lines"

◇Opening-day lines at The Hyundai Global flagship store in Omotesando, Tokyo, Japan. Photo courtesy of Hyundai Department Store

Hyundai Department Store said that its flagship regular store, The Hyundai, which opened on the third floor of Tokyu Plaza Omokado, a mixed-use shopping mall on Omotesando Street in Tokyo, on the 10th, has continued to draw opening-day crowds and sell out products.

Park Dong-yong, head of Hyundai Department Store's The Hyundai Global team, said, "Opening-day lines have continued every weekend as local customers in their 20s and 30s, who are sensitive to fashion and lifestyle trends, and K-fandom shoppers have flocked to the store." He added, "The strong local response is also translating into sales." In fact, the number of visitors in their 20s and 30s at Tokyu Plaza Omokado, where The Hyundai is located, has risen more than fivefold compared with before the store opened, and sales are said to be exceeding the high target set to reflect concentrated demand immediately after launch by more than 30%.

In addition, major K-fashion items have sold out completely, including the "COISEIO038" pumpkin skirt introduced through a collaboration with The Hyundai, as well as "Double Lovers" sunglasses, known for being worn by K-pop idols, "Hieta"'s Tyla bag, and "Stand Oil"'s Mio bucket bag.

Interest from K-fandom customers is also intense. The opening-day lines for a photo card giveaway event featuring TWS, the official ambassador for The Hyundai in Japan, showed just how high the interest was, and a second giveaway event is planned for next month. Merchandise for TWS sold at the character and fandom IP content platform Withmuu also sold out early for some items. As part of online marketing, locally produced social media videos created in collaboration with entertainers and influencers from Korea and Japan have surpassed 20 million cumulative views.

Hyundai Department Store plans to use the success of The Hyundai as a springboard to accelerate the expansion of The Hyundai Global across Asia. By 2030, it aims to establish more than 10 flagship stores in major Asian hubs, including Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong, based on Hyundai Department Store's differentiated spatial design and merchandise planning capabilities.

Yoo Hee-yeol, executive vice president and head of Hyundai Department Store's fashion division, said, "Building on the success of The Hyundai, we plan to speed up our global expansion into Japan as well as Asian and European markets, including Taiwan and Hong Kong."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.