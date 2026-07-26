A Workplace Colleague of Two Years Turned Out to Be Her Biological Brother... "My Whole Body Was Shaking"

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A remarkable story has drawn attention after it was revealed that a man and a woman who worked at the same company were actually biological siblings.

According to local media outlets, including the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Dave Green, 60, who worked as a supervisor at the bus terminal of Manchester Airport, grew close to Andrea Umston, 53, who managed a nearby vending machine, over their shared interest in motorcycles. Although they handled different jobs, the two remained close friends for two years.

Then, in 2007, Green revealed that he had been adopted as a child. Umston then said that her older brother had been placed for adoption as a baby before she was born.

Green later said that his birth name was Stuart Proudlove, and Umston was deeply shocked. Proudlove had been her maiden name. She immediately called her mother to confirm Green's date of birth, and after checking that all the details matched, she realized that the close friend standing in front of her was her biological brother.

In an interview with the BBC, Umston recalled the moment, saying, "My whole body was shaking and my heart was pounding like crazy," and adding, "I couldn't believe that I had finally found my brother." Green also said, "It's rare for people to meet like this," and added, "Our lives are no longer ordinary."

Green later reunited with his birth mother. She reportedly had to give him up for adoption after giving birth at the age of 15. Even more surprising was the fact that Green, while working as a bus driver, had passed by his birth mother's house countless times for years.

Umston described the first meeting between her brother and their mother as "a scene I will never forget for the rest of my life." She said, "My mother had long hoped to see her son again."

Although they grew up apart, the siblings were strikingly alike in many ways. From the way they brewed tea to their shared preference for sandwiches with tomato sauce, family members were said to be even more surprised.

Green said, "I have always believed that in life, who you are with matters more than what you have," adding, "Since that day, my life has changed completely, and I have found the most precious person who will make my life special."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.