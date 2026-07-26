"K-beauty content takes on a new form with the 'Jang Won-young hair brush'"...Shinsegae Duty Free runs Medicube 'Forever Cherry' pop-up store at Myeong-dong branch

◇Medicube Forever Cherry pop-up at Shinsegae Duty Free's Myeong-dong branch. Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Duty Free

Shinsegae Duty Free is operating a pop-up store for global beauty brand Medicube's 'Forever Cherry.'

At the pop-up, which runs at the Myeong-dong branch through Nov. 30, the duty-free retailer is exclusively showcasing the 'Ribbon Cherry Glass Hair Brush,' the signature item from Jang Won-young's collaboration collection, 'Forever Cherry.'

After joining Shinsegae Duty Free's online mall in 2024, Medicube now operates an official store on the 10th floor of the Myeong-dong branch. The Ribbon Cherry Glass Hair Brush features a design inspired by ribbon and cherry motifs, along with APR's proprietary four-layer brush bristles. It also comes with a dedicated stand and protective cap, combining style and practicality.

The pop-up space, decorated in pink and accented with ribbon and cherry objects, includes both product displays and a photo zone so visitors can experience the brand's identity. At the Shinsegae Duty Free Myeong-dong branch pop-up and online mall, the hair brush will go on sale first, with additional products to be added gradually as the collection expands.

A Shinsegae Duty Free official said, "Through this pop-up, we plan to continue strengthening the competitiveness of our exclusive collaboration products and K-beauty content."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.