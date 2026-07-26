GS Retail Arranges Program for Rainbow Box Orchestra Members to Join Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Music Festival

◇ Members of the Rainbow Box Orchestra who took part in the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Music Festival. Photo provided by GS Retail

Members of the Rainbow Box Orchestra, sponsored by GS Retail, took part in the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Music Festival.

The Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Music Festival, a classical music event held in Pyeongchang, Gangwon State, is marking its 23rd edition this year. Under the theme of "Inheritance and Innovation," it opened on July 23 and runs through Aug. 2 across Pyeongchang, Gangwon State. The festival will feature a range of performances, including chamber music, solo recitals and orchestral concerts. It will also offer side events such as coffee and wine academies with artists.

Rainbow Box, GS Retail's flagship cultural social contribution program, has been run since 2005 with Hope Friend Hunger Countermeasures. Now in its 21st year, the program has accumulated 5.45 billion won in donations and has supported instrument education and ensemble activities for more than 13,000 children at 755 local children's centers nationwide, helping them build emotional stability and develop artistic talent.

GS Retail, which began sponsoring the Pyeongchang Daegwallyeong Music Festival in 2024, has expanded artistic experiences for Rainbow Box members through its collaboration with the Gangwon Art & Culture Foundation.

This year, the company organized a two-day, one-night program for 26 participants, including Rainbow Box Orchestra members and instructors. They attended performances and a special lecture by mathematician Minhyong Kim, spending time experiencing classical music and a variety of arts and culture firsthand.

Park Kyung-rang, head of the ESG team in GS Retail's policy support division, said, "We will continue our ESG activities so that Rainbow Box members can keep growing their dreams through diverse cultural experiences."

Kim So-hyung, Sportschosun compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.