Vehicle Rams Into LGBTQ+ Event, Leaving 1 Dead and 16 Injured... Islamic Extremist Attack?

A vehicle drove into a crowd at an LGBTQ+ parade in Berlin, Germany, on the 25th local time. Rescue teams were seen transporting the injured. AFP-Yonhap News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] During a large LGBTQ+ festival in Berlin, Germany, a vehicle rammed into a crowd, killing at least one person and injuring 16 others. German police are pursuing the suspect, whom they believe may be linked to Islamic extremism.

According to local media outlets including Bild, around 10 p.m. on the 25th local time, a white van sped toward a crowd during the LGBTQ+ festival Christopher Street Day (CSD) in Tiergarten Park near the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin. After striking several people, it crashed into a tree and came to a stop.

The driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle.

One woman was killed and 16 people were injured. Three of them are said to be in critical condition, while eight sustained serious injuries.

Berlin police said they identified the suspect several hours after the incident.

Police said, "The suspect has not yet been arrested, but he is someone police already knew and who is linked to Islamist circles in Berlin." They added that steps are being taken to arrest him. However, some cautioned that the motive should not be assumed at this stage, since the incident occurred in Tiergarten Park rather than inside the event venue.

Some witnesses claimed that after getting out of the vehicle, the driver fled while carrying a blade-like object that appeared to be a knife.

One participant said, "I never imagined something like this would happen at Berlin Pride. It is a very dark day for the LGBTQ+ community."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also issued a statement, saying, "A thorough investigation into this horrific incident is under way, and I am closely sharing updates with the interior minister," while offering condolences to the victims.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.