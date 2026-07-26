Hanwha Life Launches Customer Panel 'Customer Trust PLUS Frontier' to Identify Improvement Tasks and Propose Solutions

◇Hanwha Life customer panel 'Customer Trust PLUS Frontier' launch ceremony. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Life

As public attention to financial consumer protection has recently grown and regulators have stepped up calls for consumer-centered management, Hanwha Life held a launch ceremony for its customer panel, 'Customer Trust PLUS Frontier.'

Customer Trust PLUS Frontier consists of 20 offline customers representing all generations, from people in their 20s to their 60s, and 300 online customers spanning all age groups.

The launch ceremony, held on the 24th at the company's headquarters in the 63 Building in Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, was designed to strengthen communication with customers and put consumer-centered management into practice. Lee Kyung-geun, CEO of Hanwha Life, and other company officials attended the event along with 20 customer panel members. In particular, two panel representatives were selected and appointed to ensure that voices from every generation would be heard: a male customer representing people in their 20s and 30s, and a female customer representing those in their 40s to 60s. After the ceremony, a customer roundtable followed, where participants exchanged views on how insurance AI can be used to raise and maintain insurance value, as well as on the future of insurance services.

The customer panel is designed as a participatory program that goes beyond simply collecting opinions. It also identifies practical improvement tasks and proposes solutions. Key topics selected included AIaaS for improving insurance value, enhancements to the insurance claim screen and wording, clearer terminology in health insurance terms and conditions, and a survey on dementia insurance awareness among senior customers. The panel plans to continue its activities through in-depth meetings, online surveys, and task-based programs.

A Hanwha Life official said, "Customer Trust PLUS Frontier is not just a survey or a one-time interview. It is a communication channel that continuously reflects customers' perspectives in actual service planning and decision-making processes." The official added, "We will review the panel's diverse opinions with relevant departments and actively incorporate them to provide better services."

Meanwhile, before launching this customer panel, Hanwha Life set up the Customer Trust PLUS Advisory Committee in April. The independent consumer protection advisory body, made up of outside experts, is reviewing factors that could infringe on consumer rights in advance.

Kim So-hyung, reporter compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.