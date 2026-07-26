Sono International to Hold Summer Festival at Ocean World

◇ Ocean World Surfing Mount

Sono International Co., Ltd. will hold the '2026 Birthday Blue Splash Festival (Summer Festival)' at Ocean World, a water park in Hongcheon County, Gangwon Province. Ocean World is made up of the Aqua Zone, Extreme Zone, Dynamic Zone and Mega Slide Zone. Each summer, the park presents a variety of attractions and hands-on programs through its seasonal festival, and this year it has prepared upgraded performances and a range of customer participation events to mark its 20th anniversary.

According to Sono International Co., Ltd. on the 20th, the summer festival will run through Aug. 15. To celebrate Ocean World’s 20th anniversary, the park will host a '20th Anniversary Timing Match Event,' and a large 3.5-meter cake balloon photo zone will also be installed.

The festival’s highlight, the 'Blue Wave Concert,' will be held every weekend, on Saturdays and Sundays, at 4 p.m. on the special stage at Surfing Mount. Popular K-pop artists including Dynamic Duo, tripleS, Daybreak, HYNN (Park Hye-won), NOWZ and Giriboy will perform.

On weekdays at the same time, magic shows, dance performances and indie vocal acts will take the stage.

Regular performances and customer participation programs will also be offered in abundance. A dazzling diving show by lifeguards, K-pop performances by the Ocean Girls and a customer story-sharing event will be held every day except Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. at Surfing Mount. At 2 p.m. every day, visitors can also join on-site events such as 'Ocean Karaoke' and the 'Random Play Dance Challenge' at Extreme River Plaza.

Families with children can enjoy kid-focused content. At the indoor kids' pool, a 'robot fish' attraction will offer children a unique experience, while the outdoor kids' pool will feature a 'Bubble Party' filled with foam for playful water fun.

A Sono International Co., Ltd. official said, "To repay the support of customers who have visited Ocean World for the past 20 years, we prepared the 'Ocean World Birthday Blue Splash Festival' filled with refreshing water activities and plenty of entertainment."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.