T'way Air Expands Incheon-Sydney Route Operations... Cumulative Passenger Count Tops 400,000

T'way Air is expanding operations on its Incheon-Sydney route. The move is expected to improve convenience for travelers between Australia and Korea and further boost exchanges between the two countries.

According to T'way Air on the 20th, the airline will operate its flagship long-haul Incheon-Sydney route daily starting in October. It is currently operating three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Since launching the Incheon-Sydney route in December 2022, T'way Air has operated a total of 1,350 flights and carried nearly 400,000 passengers. That works out to about 120,000 passengers a year, with an average load factor consistently close to 90%.

The Incheon-Sydney route has also been steadily strengthened on the cargo side, supported by a stable expansion of its freight supply chain as well as passenger transport. T'way Air currently uses the belly cargo space of its Airbus A330 aircraft to transport large shipments such as electronics, auto parts and machinery in ULD units. Cargo volume on the Incheon-Sydney route rose nearly threefold from about 900 tons in 2023 to about 2,700 tons in 2025. T'way Air recently changed its corporate name to Trinity Airways at a shareholders' meeting, and operations under the new name will begin after approval from relevant domestic and overseas authorities is completed.

A T'way Air official said, "We will continue to lead the way in providing more convenient air travel while making safety our top priority."

Kim Se-hyung reporter fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.