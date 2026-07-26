Yoajung Expands Collaborations, Unveils Products and Goods with Kakao Friends' Little Apeach

Yoajung announced on the 26th that it recently launched a summer limited-edition "Boksung Boksung Low-Sugar Yoajung" series in collaboration with Kakao Friends' character Little Apeach.

According to Yoajung, the Boksung Boksung Low-Sugar Yoajung line, introduced on the 24th, consists of eight new menu items. Flagship offerings include "Little Apeach Sweet Greek Boba Peach," "Little Apeach Honey Gra Peach," and "Little Apeach Grapefruit Toktok Peach." Yoajung also unveiled two limited-edition Little Apeach goods items alongside the new menu. The goods set, which includes a cooler bag and a pouch, combines a design inspired by Little Apeach's signature charm with practical everyday use. The items will be sold in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis, and customers who purchase the goods set menu will also receive a discount.

A Yoajung official said, "Boksung Boksung Low-Sugar Yoajung is a new menu designed so customers can enjoy in-season summer peaches in a lighter and more delicious way," adding, "Through our collaboration with Little Apeach, we want to offer a lovable and special dessert experience."

Kim Se-hyung, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.