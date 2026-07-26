LEAD PLANET Supports Franchisee Contract Checklists with AI in Its ERP

As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) expands across all industries, more franchise businesses are introducing electronic contracts for franchisees. This shift has made contract management faster and more efficient, replacing the old method of in-person visits and exchanging paper documents.

According to LEAD PLANET on the 26th, a franchise contract is not simply a matter of signing a document. Companies must review a wide range of materials, including the franchise agreement, disclosure document, various confirmation forms and consent forms. Carefully checking the contract terms is also essential to prevent future disputes. In particular, franchisees must review items such as the contract period, franchise fee details, business territory settings, termination conditions, and training and support provisions before signing.

Yoon In-cheol, a professor in the Department of Entrepreneurship at Gwangju University, said, "Because there are so many documents and details to review, omissions and mistakes can occur during the process." He added, "With AI-based electronic contracts, it is possible to reduce the time and effort involved in these tasks and store the data digitally."

LEAD PLANET operates Lead Contract, an electronic contract solution that supports contract work for franchise headquarters. The program sends and manages a variety of documents electronically, including franchise agreements, disclosure documents, confirmation forms and agreements. It also delivers documents through text messages, email and KakaoTalk. Users can check the contract progress in real time, making it easy to see which stage the process has reached.

A LEAD PLANET official said, "Electronic contracts also make contract storage and history management important." The official added, "Lead Contract systematically manages the time of contract signing, participant information and document revision history, helping reduce the risk of lost documents and version confusion."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.